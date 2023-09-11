Amitabh Bachchan opens up about Dev Anand's birth centenary celebrations

Written by Aikantik Bag September 11, 2023 | 02:05 pm 1 min read

'Dev Anand@100 - Forever Young' is taking place on September 23 and 24

The Film Heritage Foundation is celebrating the centenary of legendary Indian actor Dev Anand with a unique festival titled Dev Anand@100 - Forever Young. The two-day event, held in association with NFDC-NFAI and PVR Inox, will take place on September 23-24 across 30 cities and 55 cinema halls in India. Now, megastar Amitabh Bachchan has expressed his joy at the tribute, recalling Anand's captivating charm and energy.

Bachchan's love for Anand

Bachchan recalled his love for the late actor while speaking to Pinkvilla and said, "As Devsaab turns 100 this year, I still remember how his attitude and singular style in his performances, would get us out of our hostel beds in the middle of the night, jump the boundary walls of the college to the nearest film theatre repeatedly, just to witness the magic of his charm and energy."

'Dev Anand signified something that was endless'

Bachchan shared his memories of Anand, stating, "Dev Anand signified something that was endless, a continuity which we all took as a given." The festival will showcase a collection of Anand's films. These films will be screened: C.I.D. (1956), Guide (1965), Jewel Thief (1967), and Johny Mera Naam (1970).

