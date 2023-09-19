Sanjay Mishra's 'Guthlee Ladoo' trailer asks the right questions

Written by Aikantik Bag September 19, 2023 | 05:41 pm 1 min read

'Guthlee Ladoo' trailer is out

Guthee Ladoo is an upcoming Hindi social drama that focuses on the centuries-old caste discrimination in India and how it affects the education system. The makers have now released the much-anticipated trailer of the same and it promises a real take on the current social scenario. The caste system was abolished decades back legally but its social implication is still a question!

Cast, release date, and other details of the film

The movie is headlined by the veteran Sanjay Mishra and the cast includes Subrat Dutta, Kalyanee Mulay, and Dhanay Sheth. The movie is helmed by Ishrat R Khan. The critically acclaimed film has already won 51 awards in various categories around the world. It was screened at the Cannes Film Festival 2022 in the Marché du Film section. The movie releases on October 13.

