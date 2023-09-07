Anushka Shetty reveals why she didn't sign pan-India movies post-'Baahubaali'

Anushka Shetty reveals why she didn't sign pan-India movies post-'Baahubaali'

Written by Aikantik Bag September 07, 2023

'Miss Shetty Mr. Polishetty' is running in theaters now

Anushka Shetty, who gained immense popularity as Devasena in the Baahubali franchise, chose an unconventional path after the film's success. While her co-stars explored Bollywood, Shetty remained dedicated to Telugu and Tamil cinema. Now open to exciting projects in any language, she made a comeback with the Telugu romantic drama Miss Shetty Mr. Polishetty on Thursday.

Shetty chose to take some time off

In an exclusive interview with The Indian Express, Shetty revealed that she wanted to take some time off after Baahubali and did not listen to any scripts. This approach, uncommon in the industry, allowed her to be "more present" for her future projects. "I needed that time," she said and mentioned that she is open to doing any exciting project across Indian languages now.

Shetty's exciting comeback with 'Miss Shetty Mr. Polishetty'

Shetty has always enjoyed popularity amongst Telugu and Tamil audiences. After delivering the hit Telugu film Bhaagamathie in 2018 and appearing in the bilingual OTT release Nishabdham (2020), she is now making a comeback with Miss Shetty Mr. Polishetty after three years. The romantic comedy also stars comedian Naveen Polishetty.

