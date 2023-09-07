Kiran Rao's 'Laapataa Ladies' gets release date; new poster revealed

Kiran Rao's 'Laapataa Ladies' gets release date; new poster revealed

Written by Aikantik Bag September 07, 2023 | 05:27 pm 1 min read

'Laapataa Ladies' will release on January 5, 2024

Kiran Rao's upcoming social drama Laapataa Ladies gets a release! Yes, after several postponements, the makers have finally locked the date and it will be released on January 5, 2024. The Aamir Khan-bankrolled project is a part of his production house's multiple films deal with Jio Studios. The movie also marks Rao's return to the director's chair after 12 years.

Cast and crew of the film

The Aamir Khan Productions took to social media and shared a new poster. The cast is headlined by Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastava, and Ravi Kishan. The story is penned by Biplab Goswami, whereas the screenplay is written by Sneha Desai. The movie has been selected for the Toronto International Film Festival 2023. Earlier, it was slated to release on March 3, 2023.

