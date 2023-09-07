Joe Jonas-Sophie Turner's divorce: Internet slams Jonas for 'smear campaign'



Written by Isha Sharma September 07, 2023 | 05:26 pm 2 min read

Internet users are batting for Sophie Turner amid her divorce from Joe Jonas

Singer Joe Jonas and actor Sophie Turner's impending divorce has shocked fans, who can't fathom what went wrong with their fairytale romance. So far, Jonas's sources have told TMZ that the duo is parting ways due to different lifestyles and reportedly, per Jonas, their marriage is "irretrievably broken." However, fans are now showing support for Turner, claiming Jonas ran a "smear campaign" against her.

Jonas was spotted with his daughters. Fans ask, "Why now?'

After the former couple issued a joint statement on Instagram emphasizing that their separation is a "united decision," Jonas was spotted on an outing with their two daughters. The timing made fans curious, who wondered why Jonas "intentionally painted Turner as an absentee mother and is now trying to be a responsible father." "He's using [the kids] as PR props," tweeted an X user.

On Jonas removing, then re-wearing his ring

Jonas greatly confused fans when he was spotted without a ring not too long ago, but once the news broke out, performed with his ring on, and subsequently uploaded a photo where his ring was visible. "[He] put the ring back on for a concert and an Instagram photo just to turn around and file for divorce the very next day," said a tweet.

Is Turner a party person?

TMZ had quoted one source as saying, "She likes to party, he likes to stay at home. They have very different lifestyles." However, in a 2020 interview, Turner had revealed, "I'm a homebody. Joe's a real social butterfly so I struggle to lock him down and have him just spend time with me. It's like prison for him, but [lockdown is] great for me."

Is Jonas misogynistic? X users believe so

Reportedly, Turner is currently in the UK filming for her new show, Joan. Per fans, it's "misogynistic" on Jonas's part to wash his dirty linen in public at a time when Turner has just gone back to work. To put this into perspective, they married in May 2019; their elder daughter was born in July 2020, and the younger was born in July 2022.

