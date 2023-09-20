Box office collection: 'Jawan' rakes in Rs. 907 crore globally

Box office collection: 'Jawan' rakes in Rs. 907 crore globally

Written by Aikantik Bag September 20, 2023 | 05:31 pm 1 min read

'Jawan' box office collection

Shah Rukh Khan should be named as the box office master after the jaw-dropping success of Jawan. The King of Bollywood is unstoppable and his recently released actioner has surpassed the Rs. 900 crore mark globally. The movie is currently aiming for Pathaan's worldwide record. The Atlee directorial projects the quintessential romantic hero as the old jaded action hero.

About to beat 'Pathaan's record soon

Red Chillies Entertainment took to social media and revealed that the movie has raked in Rs. 907.54 crore (gross collection) globally. The momentum is quite well and the film is expected to surpass Rs. 1,000 crore by this weekend. The cast includes Nayanthara, Deepika Padukone, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, and Sunil Grover, among others. The project is bankrolled by Gauri Khan.

