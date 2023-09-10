Box office: 'Jawan' crosses Rs. 200cr milestone with lightning speed

Written by Tanvi Gupta September 10, 2023 | 11:15 am 2 min read

Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan' soars past Rs. 200cr in just 3 days

Shah Rukh Khan's latest film, Jawan, made its theatrical debut on Thursday and has already surpassed remarkable milestones with its earth-shattering box-office earnings. The Bollywood film opened with an unprecedented Rs. 75 crore and continued its triumph streak by amassing Rs. 53 crore on day two. On the third day of its release, the Atlee directorial achieved another historic milestone. Here's a closer look.

Why does this story matter?

After his 2018 film Zero, Khan decided to take a break from leading roles. His comeback with Pathaan in January was met with a warm embrace from the audience. Now, the resounding success of Jawan serves as undeniable proof that Khan's ardent fans had been hotly anticipating his return to the silver screen. Jawan will further solidify Khan's position as a blockbuster sensation.

Day 3 collections: 'Jawan's domestic total crosses Rs. 200cr

Per Sacnilk, Jawan delivered a record-breaking performance on Saturday, raking in an astounding Rs. 74.5cr. With this, its total domestic earnings stand at Rs. 202.73cr. Breaking down Saturday's numbers, the film collected Rs. 66cr in the Hindi market, Rs. 5cr in Tamil, and Rs. 3.5cr in Telugu. It witnessed an occupancy rate of 71.05% during evening shows, which surged to 81.6% in night shows.

All box office records broken by 'Jawan' so far

It's clearly a showdown between SRK and SRK! Jawan has emerged as the biggest Bollywood opener ever—a title previously held by Khan's Pathaan, which achieved Rs. 57cr (domestic) on its opening day. Jawan has also crossed the Rs. 200cr mark in a mere three days, a feat Pathaan, too, accomplished in the same timeframe, while Gadar 2 took five days to achieve this milestone.

Here's everything about 'Jawan'

Backed by Red Chillies Entertainment, Jawan marks Khan's first-ever on-screen collaboration with South Indian superstars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. The film also features Sanya Malhotra and Priyamani alongside Deepika Padukone and Sanjay Dutt in cameos. Jawan follows Azad (Khan)—a vigilante who embarks on a mission to train six women prisoners, and as the story progresses, he finds himself pitted against an unscrupulous arms dealer.

