Box office collection: 'The Great Indian Family' not working great

Entertainment

Box office collection: 'The Great Indian Family' not working great

Written by Aikantik Bag September 26, 2023 | 10:11 am 1 min read

'The Great Indian Family' box office collection

Vicky Kaushal is an emerging star in Bollywood and he is known for his dynamic acting range. His last release Zara Hatke Zara Bachke was a smash hit at the box office and fans expected him to replicate the same in the recently released The Great Indian Family. Well, the family drama has crashed miserably owing to weak promotional campaigns.

Seeking momentum at the box office

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Vijay Krishna Acharya directorial earned Rs. 75 lakh (early estimates) on Monday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 5.75 crore in India. This massive drop on weekdays shows that the film is struggling to gain momentum. The movie received mixed reviews from critics and the cast includes Kumud Mishra, Manushi Chhillar, Yashpal Sharma, and Manoj Pahwa, among others.

Twitter Post

Share this timeline