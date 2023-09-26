'NCIS's Ducky, David McCallum (90) dies: His life, career

Written by Divya Raje Bhonsale September 26, 2023

Veteran actor David McCallum passed away at a hospital in New York on Monday

In a piece of tragic news, veteran British actor David McCallum left for his heavenly abode on Monday in New York. According to media reports, McCallum was 90 years old when he died of natural causes. He is fondly remembered as Ducky, a medical examiner on the American TV series, NCIS. His death was confirmed by the late actor's representative to Fox News Digital.

McCallum passed away at a hospital

As per reports, McCallum breathed his last at a private hospital in New York. Condoling his death, CBS issued a statement saying, "David was a gifted actor and author, and beloved by many around the world. He led an incredible life, and his legacy will forever live on through his family and the countless hours on film and television that will never go away."

Before acting, he was involved in music

Born in Scotland, McCallum enrolled himself in a course at the Royal Academy of Music. However, sometime later, he switched from music to acting when he was praised for his performance in the play King John. After moving to the US, McCallum started his acting journey with The Man from U.N.C.L.E which brought him two Emmy Award nominations and a Golden Globe nod.

From TV series to films

After tasting success with The Man from U.N.C.L.E, McCallum received many offers for film roles, which further took his career up by a notch. He was seen in popular movies such as The Greatest Story Ever Told, Mosquito Squadron, and The Great Escape. But his most iconic character was when he played Donald Mallard in NCIS, a police procedural drama.

All about his 'NCIS' role

McCallum's character Ducky Mallard was a medical examiner. However, he was also a skillful investigator. "For over twenty years, David McCallum endeared himself to audiences around the world playing the wise, quirky, and sometimes enigmatic, Dr. Donald 'Ducky' Mallard," read NCIS makers' statement on McCallum's death. Meanwhile, McCallum's family has asked his fans to make donations to the Marine Corps Scholarship Foundation.

