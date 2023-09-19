Lumiere Festival 2023: Alfonso Cuaron, Wes Anderson join star-studded lineup

Written by Aikantik Bag September 19, 2023 | 02:37 pm 2 min read

Lumiere Film Festival 2023 lineup is here

The Lumiere Film Festival 2023 in Lyon, France, has unveiled its impressive director lineup, featuring Alfonso Cuarón, Terry Gilliam, Wes Anderson, Alexander Payne, and Wim Wenders. The festival aims to strengthen the link between the past and present of cinema, showcasing over 400 screenings and hosting multiple masterclasses by A-list guests.

A-list directors will present films and take masterclasses

Cuarón will present a set of films by Swiss filmmaker Alain Tanner. Gilliam will screen the restored version of his 1995 sci-fi thriller Twelve Monkeys. Anderson will give a masterclass and screen his latest short, The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar. Payne will do a masterclass and premiere his Toronto Film Festival buzz title, The Holdovers. Wenders will receive the Lumière Award for lifetime achievement and pay tribute to US playwright Sam Shepard.

Retrospectives to highlight French cinema's modernity

The Lumiere Film Festival 2023 will offer retrospectives on Robert Altman, Yasujiro Ozu, and Denys de La Patellière. Head programmer Maelle Arnaud said the festival wishes to shine a light on French cinema, which has been "discredited by the Nouvelle Vague and still suffers from a preconceived notion that it is old-fashioned when, in fact, it is incredibly modern." French premieres include Hayao Miyazaki's The Boy and the Heron and Michel Hazanavicius's cult parody La Classe américaine.

