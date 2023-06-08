World

France: 4 toddlers injured in mass stabbing, accused arrested

Jun 08, 2023

The incident took place around 9:45am

At least five people, including four toddlers, were injured in a mass stabbing in the Annecy town of the French Alps, a mountain range in France, AFP reported, quoting security officials. The incident occurred around 9:45am when a man attacked a group of children with a knife. All the children, who were playing in a park near a lake, were around three years old.

Accused is Syrian asylum seeker

According to BFM TV, the assailant is an asylum seeker from Syria. Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said he has been arrested. At least three of the victims were in critical condition, sources told AFP. Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne's office announced she would travel to the scene, while MPs in the parliament held a minute's silence as soon as the news broke.

The nation is in shock: Macron

Following the incident, French President Emmanuel Macron called the attack "cowardice." Taking to Twitter, he said in French, "Children and an adult are between life and death. The nation is in shock. Our thoughts are with them as well as their families and the emergency services mobilized."

