OTT: 'Totally Killer' release date out; trailer unveiled

Written by Aikantik Bag September 13, 2023 | 02:16 pm 1 min read

'Totally Killer' release date is out

Ever since the advent of OTT, there has been a wider range of content across genres. Now, Jason Blum is back with his new horror comedy Totally Killer. The makers recently released the trailer for the same. The film is set to premiere on October 6 on the OTT giant Amazon Prime Video. Fans are quite excited for this movie.

Story, cast, and crew of the film

The story is set in the 1980s and revolves around Halloween. The cast is headlined by Kiernan Shipka, Julie Bowen, Randall Park, Lochlyn Munro, Liana Liberato, and Kelcey Mawema, among others. The movie is helmed by Nahnatchka Khan, whereas it is penned by David Matalon, Sasha Perl-Raver, and Jen D'Angelo. The project is made in collaboration with Amazon Studios and Blumhouse Television.

