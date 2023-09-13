'Bottoms' digital release details are out

Entertainment

'Bottoms' digital release details are out

Written by Aikantik Bag September 13, 2023 | 02:42 pm 1 min read

'Bottoms' is the new American teen sex comedy on the block!

American teen sex comedies have a separate fan base around the world. From the likes of American Pie to Euro Trip, the genre has a new addition with Bottoms. The movie was released in theaters across the US and has received rave reviews. Now, reports are rife that the film is set for digital release on September 22.

Story and cast of the film

Fans are excited but the makers have not confirmed anything. The movie revolves around two high school senior girls setting up a fight club to hook up with cheerleaders. The quirky queer comedy is directed by Emma Seligman and the cast is headlined by Rachel Sennott, Ayo Edebiri, and Ruby Cruz, among others. Can Bottoms become a top (of the charts)? Time will tell!

Twitter Post

Share this timeline