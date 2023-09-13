'My Dearest' Part 2 premiere date announced—here's what to expect

'My Dearest' Part 2 premiere date announced—here's what to expect

Written by Tanvi Gupta September 13, 2023

MBC's 'My Dearest' Part 2 returns on October 13

MBC's historical romance drama, My Dearest, which concluded its first part on September 2 with an impressive viewership, is returning for a Part 2. The makers on Wednesday fueled anticipation by sharing a captivating poster featuring the lead actors locked in a passionate embrace. This sneak peek has sent fans into a frenzy, heightening excitement for what's to come in the upcoming installment. Here's what we know so far!

When will Part 2 of 'My Dearest' be released?

The series unfolds in two distinct parts, each comprising 10 episodes. Part 1 graced screens from August 4 to September 2 and the succeeding installment is slated for its premiere on October 13. My Dearest narrates a love story set against the backdrop of the Qing invasion of Joseon in the 17th century. It is a heartfelt portrayal of two lovers whose romance unfolds amid the turmoil of war.

Meet the cast of 'My Dearest'

My Dearest boasts an ensemble cast led by Min Namkoong and Ahn Eun-jin in the lead roles. For Min, this series marked his return to the small screen, as he took on a romantic role for the first time in five years and ventured into a period piece for the first time in a decade. Meanwhile, Ahn is renowned for her roles in K-dramas like The Good Bad Mother and The One and Only.

Expect increased focus on romance and dynamics of relationships

Min and Ahn, the stars of My Dearest have teased fans with promises of even more romance and excitement than the first installment. The production team has echoed these sentiments, asserting that the narrative will interweave the stories of those transported to the Qing Dynasty after the Joseon invasion with the fates of Lee Jang-hyun and Yoo Gil-chae, setting the stage for thrilling and captivating developments in the upcoming installment.

New characters and twists in the upcoming part

My Dearest Part 2 is set to introduce new characters and intricate relationships. Fans can look forward to the evolving tales of characters from the latter half of Part 1, including the Blue Masked Lady (Lee Chung-ah) and Jo So-yong (So Yoo-jin), among others.

