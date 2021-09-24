Archery World Championships: Three Indians sail into quarterfinals

The Indian archers Ankita Bhakat, Abhishek Verma and Jyothi Surekha Vennam advanced to the quarterfinals in the World Championships in Yankton

The Indian compound archery trio of Ankita Bhakat, Abhishek Verma, and Jyothi Surekha Vennam kept medal hopes alive in the individual competition by advancing to the quarterfinals of their events in the World Championships in Yankton in the United States of America (USA). India has already confirmed two medals by entering the compound women and mixed finals slated in the early hours of Saturday.

Information

Bhakat played against Tokyo Olympic gold medalist Kang Chae-Young

In the individual event on Thursday, Bhakat produced the biggest upset when she held her nerves to eliminate Korean world number four Kang Chae-Young, a team Olympic gold-medalist at the recently-concluded Tokyo Games.

Quarterfinal

Bhakat started off spectacularly, mounted early pressure on Chae-Young

Bhakat dropped just one set to defeat the Korean heavyweight 6-4 (29-28, 28-28, 27-27, 24-29, 29-28) and set up a quarterfinal clash with Casey Kaufhold of the USA later in the day. Bhakat started off in spectacular fashion, shooting two 10s en route to 29 out of 30, mounting early pressure on the reigning Olympic team champion.

Performance

Later, both archers had a neck and neck battle

Thereafter, both the archers had a neck and neck battle tying two sets as Bhakat held on to a slender 4-2 lead. The Indian was wayward in the fourth set shooting in the red ring thrice (8, 8, 8) while Chae-Young was at her best (X, 10, 9) to bring the match on an even keel.

Abhishek Verma

Verma will play against world number one Mike Schloesser today

Locked 4-4, Bhakat showed fine composure to fire in two 10s to clinch the issue. Meanwhile, Verma and Vennam also advanced into their respective last-eight rounds. Reigning World Cup gold-medalist Verma had two perfect rounds as he beat Jozef Bosansky of Slovakia 145-142 (29-28, 30-27, 28-29, 30-29, 28-29). The former Asian Games team champion will face American world number one Mike Schloesser later today.

Jyothi Surekha Vennam

Vennam defeated Chaewon So of Korea

Notably, Vennam also capped a memorable outing showing the door to Chaewon So of Korea 146-142 (30-29, 29-29, 28-30, 29-29, 26-29). Trailing 59-58 after the first two series, Vennam drilled in five perfect 10s in a row that included one X (arrow closest to the center) to claim a 117-116 lead going into the final set of arrows.

Information

Vennam will face Under-21 world champion Amanda Mlinaric today

The Korean buckled under pressure and shot an eight as Vennam clinched the issue with two 10s including one X. Vennam will face Croatian Amanda Mlinaric, the reigning Under-21 world champion, later in the day.