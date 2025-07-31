'Special Ops 2' is now streaming

Neeraj Pandey reveals why shooting 'Special Ops 2' was challenging

By Shreya Mukherjee 10:49 am Jul 31, 202510:49 am

Neeraj Pandey's Special Ops 2 is currently streaming on JioHotstar. In a recent interview with Zoom, he spoke about the difficulties faced during the production of Special Ops 2. "Logistically, the shoot was all over the place. We were filming it at 8-10 different locations." "There were different foreign crews working in tandem... The challenge was to adapt quickly and move from one place to another." "It had to work like clockwork; locations were booked almost two months before."