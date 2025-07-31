Neeraj Pandey reveals why shooting 'Special Ops 2' was challenging
What's the story
Neeraj Pandey's Special Ops 2 is currently streaming on JioHotstar. In a recent interview with Zoom, he spoke about the difficulties faced during the production of Special Ops 2. "Logistically, the shoot was all over the place. We were filming it at 8-10 different locations." "There were different foreign crews working in tandem... The challenge was to adapt quickly and move from one place to another." "It had to work like clockwork; locations were booked almost two months before."
Plot
Cast and plot of 'Special Ops 2'
Directed by Shivam Nair, Special Ops 2 features an ensemble cast including Kay Kay Menon, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Karan Tacker, Parmeet Sethi, Prakash Raj, Vinay Pathak, Shikha Talsania, and Saiyami Kher. The series delves into the grim realities of modern warfare where enemies launch silent attacks via cyberattacks and digital infiltration. It presents a faceless and borderless threat that is embedded in daily life.
Future plans
Will we see more of 'Special Ops' and 'Khakee'?
When asked if Special Ops and Khakee will be expanding further, Pandey said, "Yes, these are pure play franchises and the audience loves them. We will see more of them." Before the release of Special Ops 2, he had promised an even more thrilling experience with heightened stakes, intensity, and emotional arcs.