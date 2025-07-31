5 Drew Barrymore rom-coms that still melt our hearts

We all love Drew Barrymore, don't we? The adorable star has always been a favorite in the romantic comedy genre, sprinkling her charm and wit all over the stories. Most of her movies revolve around love, friendship, and self-discovery. Here are five romantic comedies of Barrymore's that have graced our screens and hearts over the years.

Drive 1 'The Wedding Singer' brings nostalgia Released in 1998, The Wedding Singer, set in the 1980s, features Barrymore with Adam Sandler. The film revolves around a wedding singer who falls for a waitress after getting left at the altar. The nostalgic setting of the movie, along with its humorous take on love and relationships, makes it one of the best in Barrymore's filmography. The chemistry of Barrymore and Sandler also does its magic.

Drive 2 '50 First Dates' offers a unique romance In 2004's 50 First Dates, Barrymore plays the role of Lucy Whitmore, a woman with short-term memory loss who forgets every single day as it ends. Co-starring Sandler, who plays Henry Roth, the two fall in love, and he devises creative ways to make her fall in love with him every single day. It's a unique premise that provides both comedy and romance, with Barrymore's talent for balancing both.

Drive 3 'Never Been Kissed' explores second chances Released in 1999, Never Been Kissed features Barrymore as Josie Geller, an undercover reporter going back to high school for an assignment. As she navigates the life of a teenager once again, Josie learns more about herself while stumbling upon unexpected romance on the way. The film delves into self-discovery and second chances, while showcasing Barrymore's knack for playing relatable characters.

Drive 4 'Music and Lyrics' combines love with melody In the 2007 film Music and Lyrics, Barrymore plays opposite Hugh Grant as the quirky lyricist Sophie Fisher, who collaborates with washed-up pop star Alex Fletcher to write a hit song. As they work on music together, their professional relationship develops into something deeper. This delightful rom-com highlights both actors's musical abilities while offering witty dialogue that keeps audiences entertained.