Marathi-language musical drama, The Disciple, which has been directed by Chaitanya Tamhane, will soon be made available for streaming on Netflix. While a release date has not been fixed yet, the makers are excited for audiences across the globe to catch the critically-acclaimed movie. The film traces the journey and conflicts of a classical vocalist. Here are more details on this.

Details I'm truly grateful and humbled, says Tamhane

Tamhane, who also wrote and edited this movie, said he is thrilled about the news. "I was honored to get the opportunity to work with a creative genius like Alfonso Cuaron. And now, not only has Netflix acquired it to stream to a discerning global audience. I'm truly grateful and humbled that global industry stalwarts have found this film worthy (sic)," Tamhane stated.

Quote Cuaron called Tamhane 'important new voice of contemporary cinema'

"I believe Chaitanya is one of the most important new voices of contemporary cinema and I'm thrilled The Disciple will be able to be enjoyed by audiences all around the world," said Oscar-winning filmmaker Alfonso Cuaron, who has executive-produced this project.

Movie What is 'The Disciple' all about?

The Disciple tells the story of a man named Sharad Nerulkar, who aspires to become a classical vocalist by following the traditions and discipline of his Guru (teacher) and his father. The film's team describes it as "a journey of devotion, passion, and searching for the absolute in contemporary Mumbai (sic)." The movie has been produced by actor-producer Vivek Gomber.

Awards The film bagged many awards on international platforms

The Disciple had marked its world premiered at the 77th Venice Film Festival where it was awarded the FIPRESCI International Critics Prize, and also bagged the best screenplay honor. Apart from that, it won the Amplify Voices Award at the 2020 Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF). The cast of the movie includes Aditya Modak, Arun Dravid, Sumitra Bhave, Deepika Bhide Bhagwat, and Kiran Yadnyopavit.

