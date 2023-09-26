Box office collection: 'Jawan' aims to dethrone 'Pathaan'

September 26, 2023 | 09:06 am

Shah Rukh Khan is currently roaring at the box office. The King of Bollywood has been on the top of the moon with his recent actioner Jawan. The movie has surpassed the Rs. 1,000 crore mark globally and is now marching toward Pathaan's record. The film is witnessing great hold at the box office on weekdays and an exponential rise on weekends.

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Atlee directorial earned Rs. 5.3 crore (early estimates) on Monday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 566.08 crore in India. The movie received rave reviews from critics and now it will be interesting to see how it achieves greater heights. The cast includes Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra, Deepika Padukone, and Vijay Sethupathi, among others.

