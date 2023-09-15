Siddhant Chaturvedi-Mrunal Thakur to star in Sanjay Leela Bhansali project

Sanjay Leela Bhansali is known for his trademark cinema. Interestingly, the director-turned-producer has bankrolled various kinds of projects. Reports are rife that the Ram-Leela director has signed Siddhant Chaturvedi and Mrunal Thakur for an upcoming romance drama. The young actors will share screen space for the first time in this venture, directed by Ravi Udyawar. Further details about the movie are currently under wraps.

Production details of the upcoming film

According to Pinkvilla, the movie is expected to begin shooting in the first quarter of 2024. Udyawar is also working on Ramayana with Nitesh Tiwari but will focus on Bhansali's project first. Before starting the romance drama, Chaturvedi will wrap up Dharma Productions's love story with Triptii Dimri. Chaturvedi has two movies set for release: Kho Gaye Hum Kahan with Ananya Panday and Adarsh Gourav, and Excel Entertainment's Yudhra.

Look at Thakur's projects in the pipeline

Thakur has several commitments in the South Indian film industry, including Nani's Telugu film Hi Nanna and Vijay Deverakonda's #VD13. She will also work on AR Murugadoss's Tamil action entertainer with Sivakarthikeyan later this year. Thakur has Raja Krishna Menon's war drama Pippa and Navjot Gulati's thriller drama Pooja Meri Jaan ready for release, as well.

