Zeenat Aman urges women to be financially independent

Written by Aikantik Bag September 15, 2023 | 02:11 pm 1 min read

Zeenat Aman featured in Kusha Kapila's 'Swipe Ride' show

Veteran Bollywood actor Zeenat Aman emphasized the importance of financial independence for women, stating that it empowers them to make their own choices and control their future. The yesteryear actor has become a social media sensation and recently, she appeared on Kusha Kapila's show Swipe Ride and shared her views. The show is currently streaming on JioCinema and is backed by Tinder.

Aman's take on financial independence

Aman said, "Being financially independent signifies the freedom to live life on one's own terms, without relying on others." She feels this will allow women to overcome obstacles, pursue their passions, and make decisions that align with their goals and dreams.

Aman's effervescent personality on social media

Aman first gained fame as a model in the '70s before transitioning to films. With hit movies like Hare Rama Hare Krishna, Yaadon Ki Baarat, Don, and Laawaris under her belt, she has remained a popular figure in Indian cinema. Recently, she has impressed the new generation with her modern views and is a delight to watch on social media. She is vocal about women's issues and shares insights from her life.

