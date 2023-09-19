'Dark' to 'Quantum Leap': Top 5 time-travel shows

'Dark' to 'Quantum Leap': Top 5 time-travel shows

Written by Namrata Ganguly September 19, 2023

Best time-travel shows on OTT

Have you ever thought about what would you do if you could time-travel? Television shows give us some hints. While some travel to change a key moment in their life or history others merely travel to be able to be with their loved ones. Some also aim to stop villains using time travel. These shows play with the boundaries of time most masterfully.

'Quantum Leap' (1989-1993)

Quantum Leap remains to be a classic in the genre. The series follows Dr. Sam Beckett, a physicist who leaps through time, inhabiting the bodies of different people at pivotal moments in their lives each time he travels. Guided by his holographic companion Al, Beckett strives to correct historical mistakes while unraveling the mystery of his own time-traveling predicament.

'Dark' (2017-2020)

Netflix's German sci-fi thriller series Dark unfolds in the fictional town of Winden, where mysterious disappearances span generations. The show explores the complexities of time travel, interweaving four interconnected families across multiple timelines. As secrets unravel and the past, present, and future collide, the series delves into the profound impact of our choices on the fabric of time.

'The Umbrella Academy' (2019-2023)

The sci-fi superhero show The Umbrella Academy﻿ is based on Gerard Way's namesake comic book series. The show centers around seven adopted siblings, each with extraordinary abilities, who reunite to solve the mystery of their father's death. These siblings were among the 43 who were mysteriously born in 1989 to unconnected women who had no symptoms of pregnancy.

'Russian Doll' (2019-2022)

Netflix's Primetime Emmy award-winning Russian Doll follows Nadia, a woman who finds herself trapped in a time loop, reliving the same night of her 36th birthday over and over. As she repeatedly dies and resurrects, she travels back in time to change key events in her family's past to uncover the mysteries of her predicament while confronting her personal demons.

'Loki' (2021- )

The Marvel superhero series Loki explores the adventures of the God of Mischief, Loki, after he escapes with the Tesseract during the events of the 2019 film Avengers: Endgame. An alternate Loki (played by Tom Hiddleston) changes history and becomes embroiled in the bureaucratic Time Variance Authority (TVA), tasked with fixing temporal breaches. The much-awaited second season is set to premiere on October 6.

