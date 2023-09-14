'Carrie,' 'The Shawshank Redemption': Best Stephen King books' Hollywood adaptations

Entertainment

'Carrie,' 'The Shawshank Redemption': Best Stephen King books' Hollywood adaptations

Written by Namrata Ganguly September 14, 2023 | 01:50 pm 2 min read

Must-watch Hollywood movies based on Stephen King's novels

For decades, Stephen King has captivated readers with his unparalleled talent for weaving tales of horror, suspense, and the supernatural. And several Hollywood filmmakers have taken on the task of adapting his works with many successfully bringing alive his characters woven with intricate precision and masterful storytelling. If you grew up reading his books, here are some of the most accurate adaptations.

'Carrie' (1976)

Adapted from King's 1974 novel, Brian De Palma's directed 1976 supernatural horror film Carrie won two Oscar nominations and is touted to be one of the 500 greatest films of all time. The film centers on a meek 16-year-old Carrie White who lives with her controlling, devout mother. She experiences bullying at school but one day everything changes when she unleashes her telekinetic abilities.

'Stand by Me' (1986)

Stand by Me is a poignant coming-of-age film directed by Rob Reiner, based on King's novella The Body. Set in a small town in the 1950s, it follows four young friends on a transformative journey to find a dead teenager's body, confronting fears and discovering the complexities of growing up. With its sepia-tinted frames, it creates the perfect nostalgic atmosphere.

'Misery' (1990)

Based on King's 1987 namesake novel, Misery is an excellent psychological thriller film directed by Reiner. The film follows an obsessive fan (Kathy Bates) who rescues her favorite author (the late James Caan) from a car accident and cares for him which turns into his greatest nightmare. Bates won an Oscar for her compelling performance in one of the most accurate King adaptations.

'The Shawshank Redemption' (1994)

Frank Darabont's 1994 prison drama film The Shawshank Redemption is based on King's 1982 novella Rita Hayworth and Shawshank Redemption. Starring Tim Robbins and Morgan Freeman, it's a tale of hope, resilience, and human's unbreakable spirit. It follows an extraordinary friendship that develops between two prisoners over a long period. One believes in hope, another contradicts but both look for solace and redemption.

'The Green Mile' (1999)

Starring Tom Hanks in the role of a death row prison guard, the 1999 epic fantasy drama film The Green Mile directed by Darabont is based on King's 1996 namesake novel. Set in a Southern prison during the 1930s, the Oscar-nominated film tells the story of a gentle giant with supernatural abilities and the prison staff who becomes intertwined with him.

Share this timeline