Written by Namrata Ganguly September 14, 2023 | 11:23 am 2 min read

Best serial killer shows on OTT

With its dark and mysterious narratives, the realm of true crime is one of the most captivating for OTT audiences especially if these are based on serial killers. From real-life infamous cases to fictional tales, these shows delve deep into the minds of some of the world's most notorious serial killers, and the darkest corners of the human psyche unraveling their motives and methods.

'Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story' (2022)

Created by Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan, peels back the layers of darkness to explore the mind of a monster, Jeffrey Dahmer, shedding light on the terrifying reality behind his heinous deeds. The Jeffrey Dahmer Story is a true-crime psychological thriller series that follows Dahmer, one of the most dangerous serial killers of the day who killed several men and young boys.

'YOU' (2018- )

One of the most popular psychological thrillers on Netflix, YOU is based on Caroline Kepnes's best-selling namesake novel. The psychological thriller series explores the dark and twisted world of Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley). He is a charming yet obsessive bookstore manager who becomes infatuated with the women he encounters, resorting to extreme measures (read serial killing) to become a part of their lives.

'Mindunter' (2017-2019)

Created by Joe Penhall, the psychological crime thriller series Mindhunter delves into the origins of modern criminal psychology and profiling. It is based on John E Douglas and Mark Olshaker's 1995 true-crime book Mindhunter: Inside the FBI's Elite Serial Crime Unit. Set in the late 1970s, two FBI agents, along with a psychologist, interview incarcerated serial killers to understand their motives and behaviors.

'The Fall' (2013-2016)

The tense and chilling crime drama series The Fall stars Gillian Anderson as Detective Superintendent Stella Gibson, who is tasked with capturing a highly intelligent murderer, and Jamie Dorman as an affectionate father who is also an elusive serial killer. Set in Belfast, Northern Ireland, this psychological thriller meticulously explores the cat-and-mouse game between detective and killer, delving into their complex psyches.

'Hannibal' (2013-2015)

Bryan Fuller's psychological horror-thriller series Hannibal is based on Thomas Harris's novels Red Dragon (1981), Hannibal (1999), and Hannibal Rising (2006). It delves into the complex relationship between FBI special investigator Will Graham (Hugh Dancy) and the enigmatic psychiatrist Dr. Hannibal Lecter (Mads Mikkelsen). As Graham hunts serial killers, he seeks insights from Lecter, unaware of the doctor's own dark appetites.

