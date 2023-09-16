Ahead of 'Dunki,' revisiting SRK's films that released on Christmas

Written by Isha Sharma September 16, 2023 | 10:21 pm 2 min read

SRK's films that released during the Christmas week

During the Jawan success event held in Mumbai on Friday, Shah Rukh Khan ended all rumors surrounding his next film Dunki's release date. He mentioned that it would arrive as per schedule on Christmas. Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, the immigration-based drama also stars Taapsee Pannu and Boman Irani. BeforeDunki, let's look at some of SRK's films that were released on or around Christmas.

'Darr' (1993)

Darr stands tall in SRK's repertoire as it starred him as Rahul, the anti-hero dangerously obsessed with Kiran (played by Juhi Chawla). Kiran, however, rejects his advances and makes it clear that she's with Sunil (Sunny Deol), but that doesn't stunt Rahul's audacious and horrific stalking behavior. It was released on December 24, 1993, and was a major box-office success.

'Trimurti' (1995)

In Trimurti, released on December 22, 1995, SRK shared the screen with Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Saeed Jaffrey, Himani Shivpuri, and Tinnu Anand, among others. IMDb describes the plot as, "After being framed, a policewoman languishing in prison hopes that her three sons will deliver justice and restore her honor." The Mukul Anand directorial is streaming on YouTube and ZEE5.

'Don 2' (2011)

A sequel to Don (2006), Farhan Akhtar's Don 2 knocked on the theaters on December 23, 2011, and the release date worked heavily in its favor, helping it encash its target audiences effectively. Also starring Irani, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Om Puri, and Lara Dutta, among others, the film was reportedly the second-highest grosser of 2011. Both Don and Don 2 are available on Netflix.

'Zero' (2018)

Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif co-starred in this ambitious yet unsuccessful film directed by Aanand L Rai, released on December 21, 2018. Though SRK experimented with his role and played a dwarf, things didn't turn out in his favor. The film failed badly, despite cameo appearances by multiple Indian actors, including Salman Khan. After its disastrous result, Khan went on a four-year-long hiatus.

