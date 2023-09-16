'Tiger vs Pathaan': Filming to commence in March 2024

Written by Tanvi Gupta September 16, 2023 | 08:44 pm 2 min read

Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan's 'Tiger vs Pathaan' to go on floors in March 2024

Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan are soon set to join forces in the upcoming action extravaganza Tiger vs Pathaan﻿ under the banner of Yash Raj Films. The latest reports say both superstars have approved its script, and subsequently, shooting for this highly-anticipated film is slated to kick off in March 2024. Directed by Siddharth Anand, Tiger vs Pathaan is part of YRF's Spy Universe.

Why does this story matter?

The upcoming collaboration between Salman and SRK for a full-fledged movie has sparked tremendous excitement among their fans, establishing Tiger vs Pathaan as one of the most eagerly awaited projects. Both Khans have previously shared the screen eight times, but their most recent appearances together have been limited to cameo roles. Salman's brief cameo in SRK's Pathaan (2023) only heightened the anticipation for future collaborations.

Script officially locked: Report

Per a Pinkvilla report, the script for Tiger vs Pathaan received an instant thumbs up from both Salman and SRK, leading to its finalization. The team is set to start the prep work in November, following the release of Tiger 3 around Diwali. Notably, the report has also clarified that the narrations were conducted individually and independently for each of the two actors. These separate narrations took place in August.

Anand to direct this star-studded face-off

Anand, currently at the pinnacle of his directorial career, is all set to helm Tiger vs Pathaan, the story of which promises to dive into a unique dynamic between the two titular super spies, Tiger and Pathaan. Within Aditya Chopra's expansive Spy Universe, Anand had previously directed Hrithik Roshan in War and SRK in Pathaan. He is currently busy with Fighter—India's first aerial action film, slated to hit the screens on January 25, 2024.

YRF Spy Universe expanding with blockbusters

YRF's Spy Universe will be expanding further with the addition of Tiger vs Pathaan. The franchise began with the Tiger series starring Salman and Katrina Kaif, followed by War with Roshan and Tiger Shroff. Later, Pathaan, starring SRK, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham, broke box office records. With a 100% blockbuster track record, the franchise is gearing up for the release of Tiger 3 this Diwali.

