'Paranormal Activity' reimagined for live-stage: Revisiting horror franchise's best parts

'Paranormal Activity' reimagined for live-stage: Revisiting horror franchise's best parts

Written by Tanvi Gupta September 16, 2023

Iconic 'Paranormal Activity' film franchise to get live stage adaptation

The iconic horror movie franchise Paranormal Activity is reportedly set to make its spine-tingling debut as a play on stage. Simon Friend—the producer who previously adapted Life of Pi for Broadway—has acquired the rights to the Paramount horror film series and is working on bringing it to the stage. Levi Holloway is set to write the stage adaptation. As we await Paranormal Activity's transformation into a stage play, let's revisit the best parts of the heart-pounding film franchise.

The Paranormal Activity franchise is known for its unique found-footage style and jump-scare-filled tales. Despite being made on microbudgets, the movies were massive moneymakers, with the first part alone grossing $193.4M in worldwide box office collections. Collectively, the films of the franchise theatrically grossed over $900M, paving the way for its upcoming stage adaptation. The most recent addition to the franchise, Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin, starring Emily Bader and Kirby Johnson, was released in 2021.

Per The Hollywood Reporter, the stage adaptation of Paranormal Activity is still in its early development stages, but fans are already curious about how the horror franchise will be brought to life on stage. The original film in the series was notable for its retro-scripted approach, where stars Micah Sloat and Katie Featherston improvised their dialogues based on an outline provided by series creator Oren Peli. Fans are eagerly anticipating how the stage adaptation will capture the franchise's distinctive style.

'Paranormal Activity 3' (2011)

The third installment stands out as the pinnacle of the franchise, building upon the strengths of its predecessors. Fans were treated to a plethora of fresh elements in this part, including the name of the demon responsible for the havoc wreaked in the initial two films and an introduction to the witch coven. The innovative filming technique—a camera mounted on an oscillating fan—employed in this installment also set it apart. This technique heightened the suspense to unprecedented levels.

'Paranormal Activity' (2007)

This is where it all started! The 2007 film Paranormal Activity dives into the unsettling narrative of a young couple—Katie and Micah—who find themselves besieged by an ominous, otherworldly presence. They make the decision to deploy a camera setup in an attempt to capture a fleeting glimpse of the entity that torments them. Director Peli masterfully delivered a spine-tingling suspense thriller, all within the constraints of a modest budget.

'Paranormal Activity 2' (2010)

Following the resounding success of its predecessor, Paranormal Activity 2 takes viewers back in time— unraveling events that occurred two months before the lead couple's chilling ordeal. In a major twist, viewers discover that Katie's sister, Kristi, and her family in their Carlsbad, California, residence were also grappling with similar eerie disturbances. This installment employed a more intricate cinematic approach by introducing an array of static, wall-mounted security cameras strategically positioned throughout the house.

