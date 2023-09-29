Box office collection: 'Fukrey 3' gets a good start

Fukrey is one of the most loved buddy comedy franchises in Bollywood. From the iconic characters of Choocha and Bholi Punjaban to the epic chaotic subplots, there has been eccentric chaos in all three installments. Fukrey 3 has received positive reviews and the film registered a decent opening too. With the coming weekend, the movie is slated to reap more.

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Mrighdeep Singh Lamba directorial earned Rs. 8.5 crore (early estimates) on Thursday. It is pitted against The Vaccine War, Jawan, and some other new releases. However, the film has the much-needed pedigree of the franchise. The cast includes Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, Richa Chadha, Pankaj Tripathi, and Manjot Singh, among others. Reportedly, Ali Fazal stars in a cameo.

