Box office collection: 'Sukhee' goes dry on weekdays

Entertainment

Box office collection: 'Sukhee' goes dry on weekdays

Written by Aikantik Bag September 26, 2023 | 10:49 am 1 min read

'Sukhee' box office collection

Shilpa Shetty Kundra has been a familiar face to Indian viewers for decades now. The actors have been a part of several successful films in the past. However, her recent films have not tasted much success at the box office. The recently released drama Sukhee is another addition to the list and it has crashed miserably at the box office.

Seeking viewers in theaters

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Sonal Joshi directorial earned Rs. 28 lakh (early estimates) on Monday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 1.49 crore in India. The movie has failed to breach the Rs. 2 crore mark, hence it is on the verge of being declared a box office disaster. The cast includes Kusha Kapila, Amit Sadh, Dilnaz Irani, and Nitanshi Goel, among others.

Twitter Post

Share this timeline