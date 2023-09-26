Boygenius announces 'The Rest' EP: Charting all-female, indie-rock band's journey

Written by Tanvi Gupta September 26, 2023 | 10:44 am 3 min read

American indie supergroup, Boygenius, announced 'The Rest' EP

American indie supergroup, Boygenius, has announced The Rest EP—a four-song companion to their previously released album, The Record. The EP is set to drop on October 13. Boygenius—comprising Julien Baker, Phoebe Bridgers, and Lucy Dacus—has consistently captivated audiences with its unique blend of musical prowess. As we await the release of their upcoming EP, let's take a look at the group's remarkable journey.

Meet the members of Boygenius

Each member of Boygenius boasts a remarkable solo career. Bridgers burst onto the music scene with her solo album Stranger in the Alps (2017), followed by Punisher (2020). Baker—the heart of Boygenius—made her solo debut in 2015 with Sprained Ankle. She created this masterpiece while still a student at Middle Tennessee State University. Dacus gained attention through her debut album No Burden in 2016.

Boygenius was formed 'accidentally': Here's the exciting story

The formation of Boygenius was, in Bridgers's own words, "kind of an accident." Back in 2016, they formed a close bond, sharing admiration for each other's work. They discussed the frustrations of being pigeonholed as "women in rock." The trio initially planned a co-headlining tour in 2018. When they reunited, they found themselves bursting with ideas, which eventually led to the formation of Boygenius.

What is the reference behind the band name Boygenius?

All the members of Boygenius experienced challenging collaborations with overconfident male counterparts. As a result, they named the group Boygenius. Bridgers—in a 2018 interview—pointed out, "Men are taught to be entitled to space and their ideas should be heard because they're great ideas. Women are taught the opposite...so, a Boygenius is someone who their whole life has been told that their ideas are genius."

Boygenius has a 'no men allowed' policy

Boygenius is an all-women group, and it stands by that choice! In the previously mentioned interview, Bridgers recounted how they took "an active decision to kick them [men] out" from the studio. Emphasizing how they [group] communicated in a way that was distinct from mixed-gender groups, she said, "It's like there's just a bunch of sh** we don't have to explain to each other."

Quick look at the group's work so far

In 2018, Boygenius self-produced the Boygenius EP. The collaborative process predominantly involved women. This EP—with six songs—was recognized as the 12th best album of 2018 by NPR Music. In July 2020, Boygenius supported charitable causes by releasing a collection of demos from their original recording sessions on Bandcamp. Then, in January this year, the band released their debut studio album, The Record.

