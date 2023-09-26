'Dawshom Awbotaar' character guide: Srijit Mukherji balances old-new faces expertly

Entertainment

'Dawshom Awbotaar' character guide: Srijit Mukherji balances old-new faces expertly

Written by Aikantik Bag September 26, 2023 | 10:29 am 2 min read

'Dawshom Awbotaar' releases on October 19

Srijit Mukherji is returning to his home turf, i.e., crime thrillers with Dawshom Awbotaar. From nostalgic dialogues to mythological twists, the movie promises a lot. It will mark the start of Bengal's first cop universe and it unites two iconic characters- Probir Roy Chowdhury from Baishe Srabon and Bijoy Poddar from Vinci Da. As we eagerly await the release, let's dissect the characters!

Roy Chowdhury's angst against criminals

Prosenjit Chatterjee's iconic Probir Roy Chowdhury is making a return on celluloid after 12 years. The foul-mouthed cop was a specialist in solving serial killing cases and the police department resorts to him after years for a case. The character is known for his eccentric mannerisms, unapologetic behavior, and dark humor. He's so quirky that he offers people a choice between whiskey and Bournvita!

Poddar is all about business and some drama

Anirban Bhattacharya's Bijoy Poddar's initial mannerisms showed sparks of Roy Chowdhury's tutelage but with the prequel Dawshom Awbotaar's trailer, it seems that two eclectic yet different forces are joining hands. Poddar's character is rough and edgy, and adds to the much-needed comic relief! Do you know what happens when chicken chowmein-chilli fish meets daal bhaat-biryani? Wait for October 19.

Jisshu's character: An enigmatic psychopath or a mere pawn?

Mukherji has extracted some dauntingly dark characters from Jisshu Sengupta. From Rajkahini to Ek Je Chhilo Raja, Sengupta's acting range has been vast. In the upcoming thriller, he is projected as a psycho serial killer who believes himself to be Lord Vishnu's 10th avatar (Dawshom Awbotaar) Kalki. But is that it? The director is a master of twists hence fans are expecting some jaw-dropping.

Jaya's character: Real mastermind or just a love interest?

Jaya Ahsan's character has been projected as a therapist who informs the police about one of her clients (Sengupta) who has similarities with the prime suspect. Interestingly, she has a romantic arc with Poddar. Ahsan and Sengupta's characters are being kept under wraps. Are they the real masterminds? Let's see what OG Mukherji offers us this Durga Puja!

Catch the trailer here, if you have not yet

Instagram post A post shared by prosenstar on September 25, 2023 at 6:26 pm IST

Share this timeline