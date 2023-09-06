Sulli's posthumous project to digitally debut after Busan Film Festival

Written by Aikantik Bag September 06, 2023 | 01:37 pm 2 min read

'Persona: Sulli' to premiere on OTT soon

Sulli (Choi Jin-ri) was a monumental figure in K-pop and her untimely demise back in 2019 was a huge shock for her fans. Now, production house Mystic Story has confirmed that Sulli's posthumous project Persona: Sulli, a two-part film venture featuring a short feature film and a feature-length documentary, will be released in the second half of 2023. The newly released poster features Sulli posing for the camera, raising anticipation among fans.

'4: Clean Island' is a feature film starring Sulli

The first part of the Persona: Sulli project is a short feature film titled 4: Clean Island, starring Sulli in the lead. The film follows the story of 4, who dreams of immigrating to the Clean Island, the cleanest place in the world. The plot takes place at a peculiar immigration checkpoint where people must confess their sins to pass through.

'Dear Jinri' to premiere at the Busan Film Festival 2023

The second part of the project is a feature-length documentary film called Dear Jinri. This film conveys the various daily concerns and thoughts that actor and artist Sulli experienced, presented in the form of an interview. The documentary aims to provide an intimate look into Sulli's life and emotions. The makers also confirmed that Dear Jinri will make its world premiere at the 28th Busan International Film Festival (BIFF) in the Documentary Showcase of the Wide Angle section.

