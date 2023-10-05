Box office collection: 'Chandramukhi 2' earning well despite negative buzz

'Chandramukhi 2' box office collection

Franchise films get a head start compared to other movies. Chandramukhi 2 benefitted from the same and has been quite stable at the box office. The second installment of the cult franchise has been underwhelming but it has emerged to be a box office success. The first installment, Chandramukhi starring Rajinikanth was a huge blockbuster and was remade in almost every Indian language.

Aiming for the Rs. 50 crore mark

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the horror comedy earned Rs. 1.9 crore (early estimates) on Wednesday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 32.95 crore in India. The film received negative reviews from critics. The cast includes Kangana Ranaut, Raghava Lawrence, Vadivelu, Srushti Dange, Lakshmi Menon, and Raadhika Sarathkumar, among others. The music is helmed by Academy Award-winning music director MM Keeravani.

