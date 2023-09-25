Box office collection: 'Sukhee' witnesses not-so-happy opening weekend

Box office collection: 'Sukhee' witnesses not-so-happy opening weekend

Written by Aikantik Bag September 25, 2023

'Sukhee' box office collection

Shilpa Shetty Kundra has been a household name for decades. The actor's anti-aging aura and fitness skills are still considered to be top-tier beauty secrets in Bollywood. However, the actor's acting career has not been that great in the recent past and the disappointing streak continues with her recently released drama Sukhee. The movie had a disastrous opening weekend at the box office.

Struggling badly at the box office

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Sonal Joshi directorial earned Rs. 41 lakh (early estimates) on Sunday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 1.14 crore in India. The movie received mostly negative reviews from critics and it has struggled to breach the Rs. 2 crore mark. The film has been sidelined by Jawan and The Great Indian Family at the box office.

