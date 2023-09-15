Box office collection: Tough weekend awaits 'Gadar 2'

Entertainment

Box office collection: Tough weekend awaits 'Gadar 2'

Written by Aikantik Bag September 15, 2023 | 10:30 am 1 min read

'Gadar 2' box office collection

Gadar 2's success story will be a prime example for trade enthusiasts and cinephiles for the years to come. The film's unprecedented success is mind-boggling and after breaching the Rs. 500 crore mark, it has finally slowed down. Amid Jawan mania, the action drama kept its foot strong on weekdays. The movie is set for a crucial weekend ahead.

Aiming for Rs. 525 crore mark in India

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Anil Sharma directorial earned Rs. 50 lakh (early estimates) on Thursday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 517.08 crore in India. The movie received negative reviews from critics but Sunny Deol's stardom was instrumental to the film's success. The cast includes Ameesha Patel and Utkarsh Sharma, among others. The project is bankrolled by Zee Studios.

Twitter Post

Share this timeline