Box office collection: 'Kushi' growing at its own pace

Written by Aikantik Bag September 06, 2023 | 10:25 am 1 min read

'Kushi' box office collection

Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu are currently basking in the success of their recently released romantic drama Kushi. The movie received decent reviews and is currently holding the fort at the box office. The movie marked a great opening at the box office and registered a decent opening week collection. On weekdays it has been a little slow at the box office.

Aiming for the Rs. 50 crore mark

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Shiva Nirvana directorial earned Rs. 2.01 crore (early estimates) on Tuesday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 39.41 crore in India. The movie has a crucial week ahead. The project marks both Deverakonda and Prabhu's much-needed box office comebacks. The cast includes Sachin Khedekar, Jayaram, Lakshmi, Ali, Rohini, and Vennela Kishore, among others.

