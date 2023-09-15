Aamir Khan's son Junaid Khan's 'Maharaj' to premiere on OTT

Written by Aikantik Bag September 15, 2023 | 12:41 pm 1 min read

'Maharaj' to directly release on Netflix

Junaid Khan, son of Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan, is gearing up for his acting debut in the upcoming social thriller Maharaj. Produced by Aditya Chopra's Yash Raj Films and directed by Siddharth P Malhotra, the movie is set to release directly on Netflix. Inspired by true events and set in the 1800s, Maharaj features Junaid as a journalist taking on a powerful figure in society.

YRF collaborates with Netflix

Yash Raj Films, one of Bollywood's leading production houses, has a reputation for introducing fresh talent to the industry. A source spoke to Pinkvilla, and said, "Maharaj marks the beginning of a deep collaboration between YRF and Netflix. With Maharaj, they are cementing their partnership for a long-term association." The upcoming movie also stars Jaideep Ahlawat, Sharvari, and Shalini Pandey, among others.

YRF's tradition of launching new faces

The production house is known for bringing in new faces into the industry. Over the years, YRF has launched several actors including the likes of Ranveer Singh, Anushka Sharma, Parineeti Chopra, Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, and Vaani Kapoor, among others. As Chopra goes on to launch newer talents, it will be interesting to see how Junaid's debut is perceived by viewers.

