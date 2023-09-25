Box office collection: 'Gadar 2' is resilient and seeking momentum

Written by Aikantik Bag September 25, 2023 | 11:58 am 1 min read

'Gadar 2' box office collection

Gadar 2 has been nothing short of a phenomenon at the box office. The Sunny Deol starrer raked in huge amounts and its indomitable spirit at the box office has been a great achievement. It was primarily focusing on beating Pathaan's India record but it had to compete with Jawan instead. The movie is slow now but is fighting quite well.

Aiming to beat 'Pathaan's record

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Anil Sharma directorial earned Rs. 65 lakh (early estimates) on Sunday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 523.46 crore in India. Currently, the movie is facing considerable competition from The Great Indian Family. The cast includes Ameesha Patel, Simrat Kaur, Manish Wadhwa, and Utkarsh Sharma, among others. The project is bankrolled by Zee Studios.

