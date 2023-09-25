Hollywood writers-studios reach tentative deal: Mindy Kaling, Kumail Nanjiani celebrate

Written by Tanvi Gupta September 25, 2023 | 11:36 am 3 min read

Hollywood writers celebrate WGA's historic agreement

Hollywood writers have reason to celebrate, as the Writers Guild of America (WGA) has reached a tentative agreement with studios. WGA's strike journey began on May 2 when writers took to picket lines, demanding restructured compensation models and minimum staffing requirements, among other demands. In the wake of Sunday's (local time) historic deal, there has been an outpouring of joyous reactions from Hollywood celebrities.

Why does this story matter?

Negotiations between WGA and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) resumed last Wednesday. While the final contract language is still undergoing finalization, the next crucial steps in this process involve the WGA negotiating committee—followed by the WGA West board and WGA East Council—granting their approval. This agreement could serve as a stepping stone toward the resolution of the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike.

'We did it,' notable Hollywood writers shared their reactions

Notable Hollywood figures expressed their glee about the agreement by taking to social media. Screenwriter Billy Ray extended his congratulations to his fellow writers, stating, "You earned this." Robin Thede, creator of A Black Lady Sketch Show, affirmed her continued support for the cause, stating, "I will still be on the picket line with my fellow SAG-AFTRA members...but tonight we celebrate!"

Take a look at Adam Conover's tweet

Mindy Kaling, Kumail Nanjiani, Noah Evslin commented, too

Actor-comedian Mindy Kaling shared a snippet from The Office and conveyed her excitement about returning to work. Actor Kumail Nanjiani also joined in the celebration. TV writer-producer Noah Evslin playfully referenced comedian-actor Drew Carey, stating, "There are 11,500 guild members who owe you a meal." The Price is Right host, Carey, reportedly spent an estimated $4M to $6M for providing striking writers with meals.

Take a look at Kaling's Instagram post

Instagram post A post shared by mindykaling on September 25, 2023 at 10:24 am IST

'It ain't over until SAG-AFTRA gets the deal they deserve…'

Eric Haywood—a member of the WGA Negotiating Committee—emphasized, "It ain't over until SAG-AFTRA gets the deal they deserve. See y'all on the picket lines this week." Abbott Elementary co-showrunner Justin Halpern, took to X to raise awareness about the financial challenges faced by writers. He reassured, "If you're a writer still experiencing financial problems because of strike...you can still access the WGA strike fund."

Meanwhile, tentative deal could conclude longest strike in Hollywood's history

Pending ratification of the tentative historic agreement by the WGA committee members, which comprises over 11,500 writers, stands as a potential conclusion to one of the most extended strikes in Hollywood's history. This strike ranks as the third-longest in the WGA's nearly seven decades of existence and marks the historic first instance of a double strike alongside the SAG-AFTRA since the year 1960.

