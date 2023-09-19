'Barbarella' reboot to 'Immaculate': Upcoming projects starring Sydney Sweeney

Written by Divya Raje Bhonsale September 19, 2023 | 12:50 pm 2 min read

One of the most promising actors from the West, Sydney Sweeney has given some critically acclaimed performances. The Hollywood star got a breakthrough in her career with Euphoria in which she essayed the role of Cassie Howard. One of the industry A-list starlets, the Emmy-nominated star has several projects lined up for release. Here are some of her highly anticipated films; take a look.

'Anyone But You'

Starring Glen Powell and Sweeney as the leading pair, Anyone But You, is an upcoming romantic comedy-drama that is set for a release this year. The title which was announced early in 2023, has reportedly been set for a Christmas release. According to the makers, it will be released on December 15. It revolves around two individuals who can't stand one another initially.

'Barbarella'

Sweeney is excited about the reboot of the 1968 film Barbarella which featured Jane Fonda in the lead. In an earlier interview, Sweeney said, "I'm really excited to serve all the fits," while talking about all the outfits she will be wearing for the science fiction film. Presented by Sony Pictures, details of the project haven't been revealed yet.

'Immaculate'

Sweeney will not only feature as the lead in Immaculate but will also be producing the horror flick. Set in Italy, the film revolves around a devout woman who moves to the countryside to join a convent, only to find out that her new residence has some dark secrets. Directed by Michael Mohan, it's expected to be released on April 25, 2024.

'Echo Valley'

Michale Pierce's upcoming titled Echo Valley will star Julianne Moore and Sweeney in the lead. Backed by Apple Original Films, it is about a woman named Kate Garrett, who resides in Echo Valley where she trains horses. One day her daughter returns to her, covered in someone's blood. It's in the production stage at the moment and is expected to premiere in 2024.

