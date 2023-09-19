Kriti Sanon projects her action avatar in 'Ganapath' poster
Kriti Sanon is a familiar name among the Indians and the National Award-winning actor is currently gearing up for her upcoming action flick Ganapath: Part 1. The upcoming actioner marks her second collaboration with Tiger Shroff and the duo has been popular among the youth ever since their debut. Now, makers have released a new poster featuring Sanon as Jassi.
Release date and other details
The poster promises that Sanon will be seen performing some sleek action set pieces. As per the look, the movie is going to be an intense actioner and it's a new genre for director Vikas Bahl. The pan-India movie is slated to release on October 20 and it also stars Amitabh Bachchan in a pivotal role. Fans are excited for the Heropanti couple's reunion!