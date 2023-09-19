TWICE Nayeon's agency to take action against defamation; releases statement

Entertainment

TWICE Nayeon's agency to take action against defamation; releases statement

Written by Aikantik Bag September 19, 2023 | 11:45 am 1 min read

TWICE Nayeon's agency releases statement after lawsuit win

JYP Entertainment has issued a statement regarding the allegations of non-repayment of a loan involving TWICE's Nayeon, clarifying that the ruling has been finalized and has no bearing on her entertainment pursuits. The company also warned that it will take firm legal actions against any kind of defamation or baseless insults targeted toward its artists through speculation.

From where it started

In January 2022, an individual identified as Mr. A filed a lawsuit against Nayeon and her mother in the Seoul Eastern District Court's 13th Civil Affairs Division. The accuser claimed a loan repayment of 600M won ($430,000), alleging that Nayeon promised to repay the money once she launched her K-pop career but failed to honor her commitment.

The court ruled in Nayeon's favor

The court found insufficient evidence to deem this as a stand-alone loan with a lawful obligation of repayment. JYPE's response to Nayeon's debt lawsuit has significant implications for artist management. This move sets a precedent for other entertainment companies to take a similar stance and protect their artists from baseless allegations.

Share this timeline