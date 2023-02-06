Entertainment

Alec Baldwin 'Rust' shooting case hearing to take place soon

Written by Aikantik Bag Feb 06, 2023, 11:10 am 2 min read

Alec Baldwin's fatal shooting case hearing is to begin on February 24

The preliminary court hearing of actor Alec Baldwin's shooting case on the sets of Rust will be taking place on February 24. Santa Fe District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies's witness list has 44 individuals from the film's set, per reports. The accidental shooting took place on October 21, 2021, and cinematographer Halyna Hutchins lost her life. Director Joel Souza was injured too.

Why does this story matter?

Baldwin misfired a prop gun on the sets of Rust in New Mexico which killed Hutchins and rendered Souza wounded. The cinematographer was immediately transported to a hospital by helicopter, but she succumbed to her injuries.

This caused quite a stir in the media and people questioned the safety measures on the film sets.

However, Baldwin stated that he had not pulled the trigger.

Gutierrez-Reed made a shocking claim

Baldwin and armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed have been charged with involuntary manslaughter. If found guilty, they can face imprisonment for up to five years. As per New Zealand Herald, Gutierrez-Reed claimed that she was not given the opportunity to show Baldwin the usage of the gun. The lawyer stated that the armorer asked the assistant director if Baldwin was going to use that gun.

The case went through a thorough probe

The session will be taking place before Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer and both Baldwin and Gutierrez-Reed are likely to appear virtually. The case has been investigated by many detectives from Santa Fe's Sheriff's office for more than a year. Baldwin's lawyers tagged the DA's case as a "terrible miscarriage of justice." The case is based on Sherrif's November 2022 report.

New Mexico's law regarding the charges

Per New Mexico law, the first charge against the duo is a fourth-degree felony which has imprisonment of 18 months and a $5,000 fine. The involuntary manslaughter charge is a fourth-degree felony, too. As the second charge involves a firearm, the penalty goes up to mandatory five years imprisonment, if found guilty. The criminal suit is underway but the parties reached a civil settlement.

Recently, Baldwin reached a settlement with Hutchins's family

Back in October 2022, Baldwin reached a settlement with Hutchins's family. The "wrongful death lawsuit" has been dropped against the actor. Hutchins's husband had mentioned that he has no interest in recriminations. He also termed her death as a "terrible accident." He joined the film as an executive producer and thanked the producers for paying tribute to his wife's final work.