'The Godfather' to 'The Untouchables': 5 top Hollywood mafia movies

Written by Namrata Ganguly September 19, 2023 | 11:20 am 2 min read

Several of the all-time Hollywood classics are mafia movies. Some of the biggest Hollywood filmmakers and actors have come together to give us a glimpse into the complex and morally ambiguous world of the mafia. From timeless classics to modern masterpieces, the world of Hollywood mafia movies is a rich tapestry of crime, power, loyalty, and betrayal. We list the best of the lot.

'The Godfather Trilogy' (1972, 1974, 1990)

Inspired by Mario Puzo's novel, Francis Ford Coppola directed the American crime film trilogy The Godfather. Starring Al Pacino as Michael Corleone, the trilogy chronicles the compelling and tumultuous saga of the Corleone crime family. The Godfather (1972) and The Godfather Part II (1974) went on to become two of the greatest films of all time and won nine Oscars together.

'The Long Good Friday' (1980)

Remember the epic dialogue, "You don't crucify people! Not on Good Friday"? It's from John Mackenzie-directed 1980 gangster film The Long Good Friday starring Bob Hoskins and Helen Mirren. Set in the gritty urban landscape of 1980s London, the film follows Harold Shand (Hoskins), a ruthless London gangster, as he seeks to secure his criminal empire by brokering a deal with American mobsters.

'The Untouchables' (1987)

Based on Eliot Ness's autobiographical memoir of the same name, the Oscar-winning film The Untouchables is directed by Brian De Palma. It follows American Prohibition agent Ness (Kevin Costner) as he brings down ruthless gangster Al Capone. A classic mafia movie seems to be impossible without Robert De Niro in it. It also stars Charles Martin Smith, Andy García, and Sean Connery.

'GoodFellas' (1990)

The 1990 biographical crime drama film GoodFellas is one of the greatest collaborations between Martin Scorsese and Niro and one of Scorsese's finest to date. Adapted from Nicholas Pileggi's nonfiction book Wiseguy, the film follows the life of Henry Hill (Ray Liotta) in the mafia from the 1950s to 1980s and his equation with his wife, and two of his associates.

'The Irishman' (2019)

One of the modern mafia masterpieces is Scorsese's The Irishman starring Pacino, Niro, and Joe Pesci. The film chronicles the life of Frank Sheeran, going from being a WWII veteran to becoming the infamous Italian-American Bufalino crime family's mafia hitman, and committing Jimmy Hoffa's alleged assassination. It explores the dark underbelly of organized crime, spanning decades of betrayal, loyalty, and violence.

