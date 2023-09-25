Hollywood writers-studios reach historic deal to end strike

Written by Tanvi Gupta September 25, 2023 | 10:42 am 3 min read

Writers Guild of America's strike set to end with tentative agreement with AMPTP

After an arduous journey spanning 146 days, the Writers Guild of America (WGA) and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) have reached a tentative agreement. This marks the conclusion of the longest strike ever witnessed in the union's history. The proposed contract, spanning three years reportedly, remains subject to ratifications by the union's 11,500 members and encompasses enhanced compensation structures, and regulations about artificial intelligence (AI).

Why does this story matter?

Since May 2, the writers have been on strike, with the motive of safeguarding their livelihoods against the challenges posed by shifts in the industry—particularly the impact of streaming services. Members of the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) commenced their strike in mid-July. The combined strikes impacted California's economy and entertainment sector at large. This breakthrough agreement could pave the way for resolving the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike—which has cost California's economy an estimated $5B.

Filming activities in LA experienced a 29% decline

Between April and June, filming activities in Los Angeles experienced a notable 29% decline compared to the corresponding period in 2022. The repercussions of the historic dual strike—not seen since 1960—rippled through the industry, leading to the disruption and postponement of major projects, including Netflix's Stranger Things, Marvel's Thunderbolts, Blade 2, and Apple TV+'s Loot. For those unaware, AMPTP members include streaming companies like Netflix and traditional studios like Warner Bros., and Walt Disney.

Provisional agreement awaits ratification now

On Sunday (local time), the WGA and AMPTP agreed on a provisional three-year deal that requires ratification by WGA members. Per reports, the union's negotiating committee has urged "patience in disclosing the deal's details, as they work to codify the agreed terms in final contract language." The agreement will first be voted on by the union's negotiating committee, followed by the WGA West's board and the WGA East's council. Both referendums are tentatively scheduled for Tuesday.

'No one is to return to work until Guild authorizes...'

The guild, in an official release, confirmed the attainment of a tentative agreement for a new 2023 MBA (Minimum Basic Agreement). While the statement didn't delve into the specifics of the agreement, it did underscore the "exceptional" nature of the deal, stating, "This deal is exceptional - with meaningful gains and protections for writers in every sector of the membership." Despite this breakthrough, Guild's directive remains clear: "Members are not authorized to return to work until they receive explicit approval."

After a 3-month-long strike, WGA and AMPTP met last month

After a three-month strike, WGA and AMPTP entered into discussions last month. However, these talks did not yield positive results. Netflix co-Chief Executive Ted Sarandos and Sony Pictures Entertainment Chief Executive Tony Vinciquerra were among the early leaders attempting to mediate compromises. The negotiations took a downturn following a meeting on August 22, involving the four leading CEOs—Bob Iger, David Zaslav, Donna Langley, and Ted Sarandos. However, last week, AMPTP announced that the WGA had reached out to resume negotiations.

Late-night shows might resume almost immediately after deal is signed

Late-night comedy shows and daytime talk shows, which were the first to shut down when the WGA strike began, will be able to return to air almost immediately, as they are not affected by the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike. However, films and scripted TV shows without Interim Agreements with SAG-AFTRA will remain dark until the actors' strike is settled. With the recent tentative agreement reached by the WGA, attention has now shifted toward addressing and resolving the SAG-AFTRA strike.

