WandaVision's quirky take on the superhero storyline has been Marvel's most experimental thus far. Even as the show has released just three episodes yet, it already ranks among the top shows in the US and around the world. In fact, fans have started hoping to see more of it. But creator Jac Schaeffer says a second season won't be coming anytime soon.

Quote Schaeffer says season 2 is not on the cards yet

Schaeffer has said that she cannot discuss the chances of a second season for the time being. "Kevin [Feige] is so great at coming out and being like, 'Here's what's happening!' to a point. 'Here's the field, and this is where the field drops off.' A second season is not something that can be discussed that's on the field quite yet," she said.

Details Feige says some of the shows could get sequels

Schaeffer further added that she views the show as a complete story. However, that does not completely obliterate the chances of a second season. In fact, a sequel to the breathtaking Avengers: Endgame might see the light of the day as the Marvel chief feels that some of the Marvel and Disney+ shows could get multiple follow-ups.

Quote The series follows the comic script diligently

"It was always the design with these shows that they feel like a run of a comic," the creator said, adding, "In that way, it feels very complete. It's an emotional completion I stand by and feel great about."

MCU How 'WandaVision' is surprising the audience