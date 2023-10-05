5 reasons to binge-watch Netflix's 'Sex Education 4'

1/6

Entertainment 3 min read

5 reasons to binge-watch Netflix's 'Sex Education 4'

By Tanvi Gupta 10:31 am Oct 05, 202310:31 am

Reasons to watch 'Sex Education' Season 4

The teen sex comedy-drama, Sex Education Season 4, emerged as the most-watched series of 2023 on Netflix in the UK. Per reports, the season premiere drew in 2.75M viewers during the week leading up to September 25. The fourth and the last installment of Sex Education was dropped on September 21. If you haven't watched this series yet, here are five reasons to start binge-watching now!

2/6

'Sex Education' offers a unique blend of comedy and drama

Sex Education follows Otis Milburn, the son of a sex therapist. A socially awkward student, Otis opens a sex clinic at his high school. Otis's schoolmates come to him with all sorts of questions about sex, from masturbation and experimenting with sexuality to unrequited love and more. The conversations between him and his "clients" are often awkward, funny, and insightful.

3/6

It normalizes conversations around sex and sexuality

The show doesn't shy away from the topics of sex and sexuality (obviously), and it discusses so in a way that is both funny and informative. It tackles deeper issues such as self-identity and mental health. The best thing is, as a viewer, you might feel connected with the characters who are all struggling to figure out who they are and what they want in life.

4/6

'Sex Education's cast is as brilliant as its storyline

It's hard to imagine the cast of Sex Education playing any other roles after seeing them shine in this Netflix original. Asa Butterfield as Otis and Emma Mackey as Maeve Wiley are simply extraordinary! Ncuti Gatwa is mesmerizing as Eric Effiong—Otis's best friend—who is also the show's resident comic relief. The core cast—joined by Kedar Williams-Stirling, Aimee Lou Wood, and Connor Swindells—deliver memorable performances.

5/6

Another aspect that makes it a must-watch is the aesthetics

This series maintains a delightful sense of ambiguity from start to finish. You'll wonder if it is set in the past or the present. It seems a deliberate narrative choice that lends the show a timeless appeal. Moreover, the show's visuals are a feast for the eyes. With impeccable cinematography and a commitment to high production values, Sex Education sets itself apart from conventional TV programs.

6/6

Explicit scenes aside, there's a storyline that pulls you in

In accordance with the main theme, there are explicit scenes in almost every episode throughout the four seasons. You name it, Sex Education likely has it: Frequent masturbation, fetishes, nasty conversations, and experimentation with sexuality. But it doesn't overstep the boundaries by becoming graphic. The show embraces the realistic uneasiness of exploring new sexual experiences with compelling storylines.