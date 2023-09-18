'Bridgerton's Claudia Jessie joins 'Toxic Town'—What we know so far

Everything to know about Netflix's limited series 'Toxic Town'

Claudia Jessie, known for her role as Eloise in the hit Netflix series Bridgerton, has been cast in the upcoming four-part Netflix series Toxic Town. Created by Jack Thorne, the series delves into one of the UK's biggest environmental scandals—the Corby poisonings—and features a stellar cast including Aimee Lou Wood, Jodie Whittaker, Robert Carlyle, Joe Dempsie, and Michael Socha. Here's what we know so far about this limited series.

'Toxic Town' draws inspiration from a harrowing real-life incident

It is based on a real-life incident in the mid-1980s. A local council—as part of an urban revitalization initiative—embarked on the demolition of a steelworks site. Due to the open lorries that transported the waste through the Corby area, high rates of upper limb defects were witnessed in babies born there. The gravity of the situation became apparent, leading to a legal battle that saw 18 families taking their plight to the UK's High Court﻿ in 2009.

Mothers' pursuit of justice takes center stage in 'Toxic Town'

The upcoming series places the spotlight on the unwavering determination of three mothers who embark on the path of justice in what has been described as a "David and Goliath fight." According to Netflix, "By tracing through the years of their fight, a terrible truth comes to the surface—one of stinging injustice." Meanwhile, Thorne expressed his thoughts through a press release, stating, "Toxic Town tells the story of these funny, brave women and the way they scrapped for their children."

Meet the star-studded cast of the upcoming series

Per Deadline, the upcoming series boasts a star-studded ensemble, featuring Wood renowned for her role in Sex Education. Joining her is none other than Whittaker, of Doctor Who fame. The cast shines with the inclusion of Carlyle (Once Upon a Time), as well as Rory Kinnear and Brendan Coyle. Together, they form a powerhouse ensemble poised to captivate audiences with their collective talent.

Meet the team behind 'Toxic Town'

Toxic Town is the brainchild of creator Thorne, acclaimed for works like National Treasure and Enola Holmes. Thorne has written each episode of the series, with Episode 3 being a collaborative effort alongside co-writer Amy Trigg. Taking the helm as the director for all four episodes is Minkie Spiro known for Better Call Saul and Downton Abbey. The series is backed by Broke & Bones, celebrated for their contributions to Black Mirror.

When will 'Toxic Town' be released?

The cameras began rolling for the riveting series in the latter part of August. This production is unfolding against the backdrop of Liverpool and various other captivating locations. While Netflix has remained tight-lipped regarding the official release date for the series, it is anticipated—given its production timeline—to grace the screens in the latter half of 2024. Notably, the series is under an Equity union contract, meaning the production doesn't get affected by the ongoing strikes taking place in the US.

