Kartik Aaryan's 'Chandu Champion' Kashmir schedule is out

Written by Aikantik Bag September 18, 2023 | 04:49 pm 2 min read

'Chandu Champion' is slated to release on June 14, 2024

Kartik Aaryan is set to embark on an exciting new journey with director Kabir Khan and producer Sajid Nadiadwala for their upcoming sports drama Chandu Champion. Reportedly, the film, based on the life of paralympic champion Murlikant Petkar, is slated for release on June 14, 2024, and promises to be a challenging and inspiring cinematic experience. After completing the first schedule in Mumbai, the Chandu Champion team will head to Kashmir for the second schedule, commencing on September 24.

The second schedule will commence from next week

A source spoke to Pinkvilla and said, "The second schedule of Chandu Champion begins next week in Kashmir. The location scouting has been completed. Kartik will shoot some heavy action sequences in this schedule, which will go on till the first week of October." The makers plan to film a significant portion of the film in various picturesque locations across Kashmir, including Pahalgam, showcasing the region's natural beauty on the big screen.

Aaryan's intense transformation for the role

To do justice to his role in Chandu Champion, Aaryan is undergoing an intense physical transformation. Reportedly, the actor's rigorous routine includes morning gym sessions, afternoon boxing classes, and evening swimming training. Fans eagerly await Aaryan's never-seen-before avatar as he pushes his limits for this challenging role. Aaryan has an impressive slate which includes Anurag Basu's Aashiqui 3 and Anees Bazmee's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.

