Written by Tanvi Gupta September 18, 2023 | 04:36 pm 3 min read

Exploring BTS's Jungkook's unforgettable style statements

BTS's Jungkook has sent ARMYs into a frenzy with his striking appearance in the latest issue of Vogue Korea. After providing a tantalizing glimpse of Jungkook's photoshoot over the weekend—the publication treated fans to a more extensive showcase on Monday (local time). As we bask in the afterglow of this sensational new photoshoot, it's only fitting to revisit some of Jungkook's most fashion-forward moments.

Jungkook embraced various music eras for 'Vogue'

The golden maknae stepped into the role of a creative director for the October issue of Vogue Korea. Marking his debut, Jungkook left fans utterly astounded by his entirely unprecedented transformation. The singer envisioned himself traversing diverse eras of the music industry—from the Jazz era to the British Rock in the 1960s, and the 1970s Punk to modern hip-hop, showcasing a multifaceted artistic range.

Photoshoot for 'Dazed UK' magazine that set social media abuzz

Jungkook became the first K-pop idol to grace the cover of the esteemed UK magazine, Dazed. The SEVEN singer created seismic waves across the globe as the magazine unveiled a striking collection of photographs last week. Among the set of striking pictures, the cover shot stood out prominently. In this particular photograph, Jungkook, clad in a sleek black leather jacket flaunted his sculpted physique.

Iconic moment: Jungkook's playful Calvin Klein Fall campaign 2023

The 26-year-old singer exuded an unapologetic sensuality as he graced Calvin Klein's Fall campaign in July. Draped in a suave denim jacket with matching jeans, Jungkook carried the campaign on his back with confidence, playfulness, and, of course, sexiness. In March, Jungkook made waves by donning a stylish denim ensemble in his first campaign as the global brand ambassador for CK.

Jungkook got lip pierced- another addition to his hotness

Jungkook made headlines in June when he boldly embraced a lip piercing—something that injected a new layer of hotness to his already magnetic personality. During a candid Weverse Live session, the vocalist shared that he got the piercing because "he looks too round." For admirers and fashion enthusiasts alike, this piercing moment stands out as one of the highlights of his style journey.

Noticed Jungkook's jewelry in 'SEVEN' concept photoshoot?

Undeniably, Jungkook's debut album, SEVEN claimed chart-topping positions. However, prior to the album's release, AMRYs experienced a collective frenzy when Jungkook dropped a shirtless picture—concept photoshoot for SEVEN. What truly stole the spotlight was the neckpieces adorning his impeccably chiseled bare physique, serving as the perfect example of how the maknae always experiments with his looks. Have you checked out the above-mentioned looks yet?

